Do you have a passion for graphic design and social, economic, and environmental sustainability? Want your artwork featured on laptops and water bottles around campus? The Office of Sustainability is sponsoring a sticker design contest to assist in campus outreach. Winning artists will receive a Texas Tech prize pack, including a TTU t-shirt, water bottle, and novelty items. The competition opens March 25 and closes April 8 at 5 p.m. You can find more information and the competition guidelines here: https://mailchi.mp/3ddcc2906401/2022stickercompetition

Contact Karen Marin at 806-834-5022 or email operations.sustainability@ttu.edu for more information.

