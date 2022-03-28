Presenter:

Jon R. Webb, Ph.D.

Associate Professor & Program Director, Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies

Overview:

Although the relevance of forgiveness to addiction recovery has received anecdotal support for over 80 years, it has only recently begun to receive attention in the scientific literature. Over 80 empirical studies explicitly focused on forgiveness in the context of addictive behavior - weather related to substance use, compulsive behavioral sets, or suicidal behavior - support the notion that forgiveness likely plays an important role in addiction recovery. Moreover, when considering forgiveness related issues in addiction recovery, self-forgiveness may be most important (as opposed to other forgiveness, for example). Comprehensive theoretical modeling has been developed to explain these largely salubrious associations. Importantly, the process of forgiveness is consistent with evidence-based treatments and approaches for addiction recovery, including the Twelve Step Mode and Twelve Step Facilitation Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, the Transtheoretical Model of Intentional Behavior Change, and various cognitive-behavioral, acceptance, systemic, and psychodynamic related modalities. Also, forgiveness may play a role in decoupling the link between aggression and addiction. In this presentation, the science of forgiveness and addiction recovery will be discussed. For example, the spirituality of forgiveness and its cross-cultural relevance, core definitional issues and theoretical modeling regarding the association of forgiveness with health in general and addiction recovery as a particular manifestation of health, and the evidence-based regarding the largely salubrious association of forgiveness with better addiction recovery outcomes, including substance use, compulsive behavior, and suicidal behavior. Also, Enright's model of forgiveness therapy and Worthington's model of forgiveness psychoeducation will be presented and integrated with examples of the aforementioned evidence-based treatments and approaches for addiction recovery.

If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager).

UPCOMING SCHEDULES:

The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via Zoom.

The topics for the Spring semester are as follows:

March 28: Spirituality and Health

April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care

April 11: Risk Research

April 25: Translational Research

May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment

May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus