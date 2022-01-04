|
Exhale will feature performance and visual art from those affected by sexual violence. The event is a safe environment for survivors and supporters and will have snacks and refreshments. Survivors and supporters of survivors are encouraged to submit original artwork. For more information about the event, visit depts.ttu.edu/rise/SAAM2022.php.
|Posted:
4/1/2022
Originator:
Haley Wallace
Email:
haley.wallace@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 4/1/2022
Location:
Texas Tech Dairy Barn Loft
Categories