EXHALE at Texas Tech Dairy Barn Loft!
Exhale will feature performance and visual art from those affected by sexual violence. The event is a safe environment for survivors and supporters and will have snacks and refreshments. Survivors and supporters of survivors are encouraged to submit original artwork. For more information about the event, visit depts.ttu.edu/rise/SAAM2022.php.  
4/1/2022

Haley Wallace

haley.wallace@ttu.edu

Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 4/1/2022

Texas Tech Dairy Barn Loft

