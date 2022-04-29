Join us at J&B Coffee from 2-5 p.m. and try J&B’s promotional drink, Cinnamon Honey Breve, which is made of cinnamon powder, real honey, espresso, and half & half, available hot or iced. Students who stop by the table to get information on consent education and Title IX resources will receive a free 16 oz drink of their choice and a free sticker. For more information, visit: depts.ttu.edu/rise/SAAM2022. php