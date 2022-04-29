|
Join us at J&B Coffee from 2-5 p.m. and try J&B’s promotional drink, Cinnamon Honey Breve, which is made of cinnamon powder, real honey, espresso, and half & half, available hot or iced. Students who stop by the table to get information on consent education and Title IX resources will receive a free 16 oz drink of their choice and a free sticker. For more information, visit: depts.ttu.edu/rise/SAAM2022.php
|Posted:
4/29/2022
Originator:
Haley Wallace
Email:
haley.wallace@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/29/2022
Location:
J&B Coffee | 2701 26th St, Lubbock, TX 79410
Categories