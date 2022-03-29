Call for Participants:

Stress Flesh is an interdisciplinary art and psychology project studying the effects of stress. We are seeking volunteers who will report their stress levels and have a sculpture created to represent their stress. Reported stress levels will then be analyzed and sculptures will be exhibited at an exhibition in May.

This project was approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB2021-830 Stress Flesh: Personal Stress Inventory). Interested volunteers should contact Aziza Abdieva at aziza.abdieva@ttu.edu