The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an online Apple educational event, including a product roadmap, on Thursday, March 31st. Apple and TTU have been strategic partners for decades, and continue to work effectively together to provide Apple-based products and services to our campus, including educational pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories. Apple also extends this discount to TTU community members for personal purchases such as Mac computers, iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, allowing for customization and personalization, now available through our Campus Bookstore at https://www.bkstr.com/texastechstore/home.

Apple experts will provide a product briefing on the following topics:

Apple Roadmap & Updates

Highlights of New Products

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 31

Time: 2pm-4pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and you will receive the calendar invitation.