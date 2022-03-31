To commemorate Women’s History Month, the President’s Gender Equity Council, the Rawls College of Business, and TTU ADVANCE invite you to Celebrate Female Faculty Success at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 31 in TLPDC Room 150.

3:00-3:15 PM – Welcoming Reception 3:15-3:45 PM – Presentation by Dr. Andrea Romi (Associate Professor, Rawls College of Business) 3:45-4:00 PM – Recognition of Honorees

The following thirty female faculty members were promoted at the Board of Regents meeting on February 24, 2022: Irma Almager, Sarah Asebedo, Jeannie Barrick, Kristen Bigbee, Mindy Brashears, Jennifer Dees, Ali Duffy, Carole Edwards, Caren Fullerton, Lauren Griffith, Rebecca Hite, Kristin Hutchins, Nikki Kantelis, Zemfira Karamysheva, Asheley Landrum, Debra Lavender-Bratcher, Quepha Lynn, Monica Martin, Celinda Moore, Sylvia Niehuis, Wonjung Oh, Jamie Pavlik, Deidre Popovich, Mallory Prucha, Sandra Ryan, Anna Ribeiro, Lindsey Slaughter, Jennifer Wilson, Yi-Jing Wu, and Yisha Xiang. Posted:

3/29/2022



Originator:

Kirsten Cook



Email:

kirsten.cook@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/31/2022



Location:

TLPDC Room 150



