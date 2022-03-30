The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and Institute for Latina/o Studies are pleased to announce the 7th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held in-person and via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The symposium will feature research and creative work related to Hispanic/Latinx issues by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and graduate students working in various disciplines. Collaborative work is welcome. We are pleased to feature a keynote address by Regina Montoya JD, our Harris Distinguished Lecturer for 2022, 12:00-1:30 p.m. in CoMC room 156. She will speak on "Taking Center Stage: Opportunity, Responsibility and Necessity for Latinos to Create Our Own Story." Box lunches will be provided.
The basic schedule and Zoom connection information is as follows; the fully-detailed schedule may be found at
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/creativity/index.php
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30, 2022
9:00-10:30 a.m. – Concurrent Workshop & Panel I (CoMC rooms 156 & 266)
Workshop I in CoMC 156 - Zoom Meeting ID: 930 5174 6379
“Café con Leche Plática: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome in the Latinx Community”
Culture, Health & Media in CoMC 266 - Zoom Meeting ID: 281 558 5156
“Developing a Culturally Competent and Inclusive Medical Education Course”
“Communicating about the risk of breathing dust storm particles”
“Media, Linguistics and Translanguaging on the South Plains of Texas”
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Presentation & Panel II (CoMC rooms 268 & 269)
Communicating Science in CoMC 269 – Zoom Meeting ID: 930 5174 6379
“Epistemic diversity: RED Lab as an experiment”
Research Perspectives in CoMC 268 - Zoom Meeting ID: 281 558 5156
“Hispanics/Latinx in veterinary science research: Thematic, and content analysis of research output indexed in Scopus, 2000-2022”
“US Spanish?bilinguals sentence processing of the Spanish ser passive: An eye-tracking study”
12:00-1:30 p.m. – Keynote Address by Regina Montoya with Q&A - "Taking Center Stage: The Opportunity, Responsibility and Necessity for Latinos to Create our Own Story." Box lunches provided - CoMC 156, Zoom Meeting ID: 281 558 5156.
1:45-3:15 p.m. - Concurrent Panels III (CoMC 156 and 050)
Political, Corporal and Epistemological Perspectives in CoMC 156 - Zoom Meeting ID: 930 5174 6379
"’In no wise marked by suavity or finesse’: Diego de Vargas and the Performance of Seventeenth-Century New Mexico Politics”
“Bodies on the edge of survival: naked life, precarious work and necropolitics in Sun Mad and Wrath of grapes”
“Unapologetically Chingona: Pushing Epistemological Boundaries through a Third Liminal Space”
Graduate Student Panel in CoMC 050 - Zoom Meeting ID: 281 558 5156
“Danza Theologies: Performance Aesthetics & Spirituality in Mexican American and Indigenous Communities”
"Re-Imagining and Re-Claiming 'La Malinche' through the artwork La Malinche (1991) by Chicana artist Santa Barraza."
“Fujimori's censorship in Peru: The case of Melissa Alfaro”
3:30-4:15 p.m. – Workshop (CoMC 156)
Workshop II in CoMC 156 (Zoom Meeting ID: 281 558 5156
“Let’s Talk about the DIM words: A Social Communication of Science Workshop”
Please direct any questions to Javier Morales at javimora@ttu.edu