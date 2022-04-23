The 2022 Mindful Triathlon is partnered with RISE as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. This event will include educational talks with RISE, tabling from different organizations on campus, giveaways, and more.

This event is for everyBODY and everyone of all fitness levels.





Sign up for FREE: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=efea2ead-43f2-4bfa-bda7-d12c5f2fefee&semesterId=c0a9b541-fb52-4aaf-b758-327822e3ebdd



