The 2022 Mindful Triathlon is partnered with RISE as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. This event will include educational talks with RISE, tabling from different organizations on campus, giveaways, and more. This event is for everyBODY and everyone of all fitness levels. Sign up for FREE: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=efea2ead-43f2-4bfa-bda7-d12c5f2fefee&semesterId=c0a9b541-fb52-4aaf-b758-327822e3ebdd * The Spring 2022 Mindful Triathlon will be held on Saturday, April 23 with the on site registration starting at 8:30 and the first event at 9:00am. Posted:

4/4/2022



Originator:

Shelby Bentley



Email:

shelby.bentley@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 4/23/2022



Location:

Urbanovsky Park (Bonfire Pit)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Rec Sports Programming

