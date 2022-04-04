UREC is hiring summer employment for these positions: Lifeguards, Facility Assistant, Fitness/Wellness, Marketing, Member Services, Outdoor Pursuits, Summer Sports Camp. Info Session will get you the application. Info sessions are Monday April 4th at 5:30 in Room 201 or Tuesday April 5th at 5:30 in Room 201. Come join the best place to work on campus during the best time of the year, SUMMER!