UREC Hiring Info Session: Last Chance 4U!
UREC is hiring summer employment for these positions:  Lifeguards, Facility Assistant, Fitness/Wellness, Marketing, Member Services, Outdoor Pursuits, Summer Sports Camp.  Info Session will get you the application.  Info sessions are Monday April 4th at 5:30 in Room 201 or Tuesday April 5th at 5:30 in Room 201. Come join the best place to work on campus during the best time of the year, SUMMER!
Posted:
4/1/2022

Originator:
Jared McCauley

Email:
JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2022

Location:
Student Rec Center Room 201

