UREC is hiring summer employment for these positions: Lifeguards, Facility Assistant, Fitness/Wellness, Marketing, Member Services, Outdoor Pursuits, Summer Sports Camp. Info Session will get you the application. Info sessions are Monday April 4th at 5:30 in Room 201 or Tuesday April 5th at 5:30 in Room 201. Come join the best place to work on campus during the best time of the year, SUMMER!
|Posted:
4/1/2022
Originator:
Jared McCauley
Email:
JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu
Department:
University Recreation Student Fees
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2022
Location:
Student Rec Center Room 201
