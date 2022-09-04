Join our members for a wonderful lunch, silent auction, and scholarship awards ceremony. You will also hear from our fantastic guest speaker, Dr. Stephanie Jones as she discusses women in leadership, issues of gender equity, and the elimination of organizational barriers that prevent the full participation and advancement of diverse faculty in academic institutions.

Nonrefundable seats are $18 each. Please RSVP to Linda Jackson by email at uwclinda@yahoo.com or call 806-789-7905 and let her know if you would like the vegetarian lunch option.