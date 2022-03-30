TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU's Women's and Gender Studies (WGS) Program is seeking an Associate Director!

TTU's Women's and Gender Studies (WGS) Program is seeking an Associate Director, starting in September 2022.  The position will entail a 25% appointment as well as a monthly stipend. The Associate Director will assist the WGS Director and WGS Team in a variety of tasks, including Academic (e.g., the WGS graduate program) and Co-curricular activities (e.g., conference planning, outreach, and community networking). Applicants must be a currently tenured faculty member at TTU with a background in and familiarity with WGS.   Applicants should complete the application in the link below and submit a current CV to womens.studies@ttu.edu by April 8, 2022

The application is available at this link: https://forms.office.com/r/tJK1WpYVYQ

Please contact Elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu  if you have any questions.

Thank you for sharing this with your colleagues!
Posted:
3/30/2022

Originator:
Aimee Cameron

Email:
Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu

Department:
Women and Gender Studies


