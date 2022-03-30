TTU's Women's and Gender Studies (WGS) Program is seeking an Associate Director, starting in September 2022. The position will entail a 25% appointment as well as a monthly stipend. The Associate Director will assist the WGS Director and WGS Team in a variety of tasks, including Academic (e.g., the WGS graduate program) and Co-curricular activities (e.g., conference planning, outreach, and community networking). Applicants must be a currently tenured faculty member at TTU with a background in and familiarity with WGS. Applicants should complete the application in the link below and submit a current CV to womens.studies@ttu.edu by April 8, 2022

The application is available at this link: https://forms.office.com/r/tJK1WpYVYQ

Please contact Elizabeth.sharp@ttu.edu if you have any questions.

Thank you for sharing this with your colleagues!