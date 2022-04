President’s Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards Reception

Please join us for a reception honoring the student, staff, and faculty award recipients. President’s Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards and the President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards Reception Thursday, April 14, 2022 3:00 p.m. SUB Red Raider Lounge Posted:

4/4/2022



Originator:

Amanda Salazar



Email:

Amanda.C.Salazar@ttu.edu



Department:

Institutional Diversity



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/14/2022



Location:

SUB Red Raider Lounge



