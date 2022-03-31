Hello Red Raiders!





We need your help! The 2021-2022 Student Org Awards is coming up on April 27th and we need you to submit nominations for the event. To fill out a nomination for, the nominator will have to submit a document or use the text box to tell us why the org that they are nominating deserves the award. Make sure to list their accomplishments, awards, and any other information. It is okay to brag!





Use this link to access the TechConnect form. You will find a list of awards and descriptions for each one. The nomination form will be up for three weeks, so make sure you submit your nominations!





If you have any questions, either studentorgs@ttu.edu or pkasilin@ttu.edu. Thanks!