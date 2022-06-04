The Office of Research Services invites you to participate in the workshop for Budget Basics for research proposal preparation. Participants will learn how to begin the proposal budget process, what include, what not to include, tips and shortcuts.







To register, go to https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx , login using your eRaider credentials, open the Library, then search for Budget Basics or find it under the Research Services subject. Select the Budget Basics session for Wed., April 6th, 2022, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, being held in-person at the TLPDC Room 151.





This session is limited to no more than 20 attendees, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to seeing you!

