FREE TONIGHT! "A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC"

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, directed by Casey Keenan Joiner. Performances will be held April 4-10 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex. 

 

There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4.  Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 4.

 

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday. 

 

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
4/4/2022

Cory Norman

cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2022

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre Building

