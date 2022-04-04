Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, directed by Casey Keenan Joiner. Performances will be held April 4-10 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.

There is a free student preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4. Students may sign up for the preview performance at the Maedgen Theatre Box Office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on April 4.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.