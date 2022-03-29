President Lawrence Schovanec, Provost Ron Hendrick, and Vice Provost Melanie Hart will be speaking, along with others who represent the history and current programs of the regional sites. The festivities include local musical groups, refreshments, and historical displays.

In Fredericksburg, hear from a trio of past and present students representing the programs available through the regional site. Also, music will be provided by current student Ruben Exum and the New Buddy Holly Band.

In Marble Falls, the first Director, Bobbie Walker, of the Highland Lakes Regional Site will talk about the early days of getting started. John Arthur Martinez will provide the music.