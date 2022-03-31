The Department of Psychological Sciences is seeking college students, aged 18-21 and diagnosed with a chronic illness (e.g., diabetes, obesity, cancer, hypertension, asthma, arthritis) to participate in our research study on mood, behavior, and health.
The study will take approximately 20 minutes to complete. All participation is entirely remote.
You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card for your participation.
Please contact the PI for more information or to participate: Dr. Caroline Cummings, carolicu@ttu.edu
The study was approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.