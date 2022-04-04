Melissa Miller and Raina Hornaday will discuss “20 Years of Renewable Energy in Texas” as the featured speakers for the Energy Law Lecture Series.

Miller is an established renewable energy developer with 20 years of U.S. industry experience. She is responsible for Able Grid’s development activities in the central U.S., the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Southwest Power Pool. She has extensive experience in the development and construction phases of large-scale commercial wind and solar project development, specializing in local economic development and tax incentive negotiation. Miller has developed over one gigawatt of operational wind projects and procured over two gigawatts of solar pipeline. Miller serves as the co-chair of the board of CleanTX, a clean energy and economic development nonprofit.





Hornaday is the general manager and co-founder of Caprock Renewables, driving the development of Caprocks' portfolio. She served previously as the general manager and co-owner of Cielo Wind Power, the largest independent wind developer in Texas with over one gigawatt of operational projects. Hornaday has significant experience in all aspects of renewables development and the ERCOT market.

