Texas Tech University's Masters of Education in Higher Education Administration is a 36-hour program designed to prepare graduates for work in higher education, advance their careers, or continue to a doctoral degree. The program is offered in a face-to-face and online format.



* Develop new skills and understanding of higher education administration

* Learn how to develop, assess, and manage programs in higher education



For more information, or to apply, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/higher_education/