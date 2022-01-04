TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sowell 2022 virtual reading series to feature Michael Branch

Thursday, April 7 - 7 p.m.

Michael P. Branch is a professor of literature and environment at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he teaches creative nonfiction, American literature, environmental studies, and film studies. 

An award-winning writer and humorist, Michael is the author of How to Cuss in Western and lives with his wife and two daughters in the western Great Basin Desert, on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada Range.


 Register here.


The virtual event is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.
4/1/2022

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library


