Widening Horizons will be working during the Literacy Fair from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 2nd. We will be running four different booths, each with different experiments, for kids to participate in as they come and go. If you are interested in volunteering with Widening Horizons, fill out our google form: https://forms.gle/J5KewfEJvHR1uVvj9. If you would like more information about our event, email our Vice President at lillian.agarwal@ttu.edu.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

3/30/2022



Originator:

Lillian Agarwal



Email:

Lillian.Agarwal@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





