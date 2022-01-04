Receive a warm invitation from the Texas Tech Opera Theater Program to their Spring 2022 production, Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito."





TTU students can get 1 FREE ticket at the door with their valid TTU ID.





One of the greatest generals in history has returned to Rome and become its emperor. He has been ruling in peace and prosperity...until an attempt is made to overthrow him by one of his most trusted associates and personal friends. What should Tito do? The law decrees that Tito should put his friend to death...but will he? Is there another way?...

Maestro Lanfranco Marcelletti, TTU's new Director of Orchestral Activities, will make his debut leading the production from the pit with the TTU Symphony Orchestra under his baton, along with Graduate Assistant Conductors Brad Cawyer and Carlos Ortiz.

Stage direction is by TTU Music Professor Gerald Dolter.

The performances will be sung by a cast of TTU music students in Italian with English translation available.

PERFORMANCES:

THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, MARCH 31, APRIL 1 & 2 AT 7:00PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 3 AT 2PM

LUBBOCK MEMORIAL CIVIC CENTER THEATER



