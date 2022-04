Work for the SUB - Now hiring!

WORK FOR THE SUB THIS SUMMER! Team atmosphere - Low-stress environment - 20-25 hours/week Flexible Scheduling - Close to Classes

We're hiring in the following areas: Allen Theatre Stagehands

Technology Support/IT

Maintenance

Set Ups Crew

Social Media Content Creator Job Descriptions & Application are on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/jobs.php Pay depends on position & experience.

FULL TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE Operations Superintendent

Custodial (two positions open) Visit our website for more information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/jobs.php

For questions, contact us at 806-742-3636 or email sub.jobs@ttu.edu

4/4/2022



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

Email: autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Department: Student Union and Activities



Event Date: 4/5/2022



Location:

Apply online!



