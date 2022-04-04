TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders

CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 3: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated With Providing Care

 

Presenter: 

Dr. Carissa D'Aniello-Heyda

Assistant Professor

Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy

 

Overview: 

When a young adult (age 18-30) develops a substance use disorder (SUD) A family member, or typically a parent, provides emotional, financial, and pragmatic support. This intense, off-time caregiving often leads caregivers to experience unique strain associated with their role as a caregiver to someone experiencing SUD. This presentation will begin a discussion of the unique stressors faced by caregivers as they navigate the SUD with their loved one. Following a discussion of unique stressors, the presentation will cover the ways in which family involved interventions, or family interventions could support families in which one member experiences a SUD. Further, the presentation will cover the ways that family interventions support recovery of the person experiencing the SUD.



 

REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager). 


UPCOMING SCHEDULES: 

 

The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is 

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via Zoom. 


The topics for the Spring semester are as follows: 

March 28: Spirituality and Health 

April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care

April 11: Risk Research

April 25: Translational Research 

May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment 

May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus
