Texas Tech's National Wind Institute (NWI) is part of the workforce skills training program awarded in 2019 by the Governor's office and the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). As part of the program, NWI is working with academic and industry partners on curriculum development for Critical Infrastructure Security Training for industry professionals and university students. One of the program milestones is to prepare a new module on Critical Infrastructure Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and cyber-physical security.

If you are interested in receiving a certification of completion for the module as part of the program, you are required to complete the module, take a quiz, and complete a TWC employment eligibility form. For further information and for access to the training module, register here: https://forms.gle/sb17iSu4ZtoenqQ27

After completing the module, you will contact Tracie McClaran ( tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu ) for further instructions. Posted:

4/4/2022



Tracie McClaran



tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu



Strategic Partnership





