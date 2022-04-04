The #WhyNotMeSTEM conference will be held in Lubbock, TX from May 23-24, 2022. This is an interactive, multidisciplinary, intimate, hands-on, and engaged conference with the goal of identifying and executing actionable steps to make STEM more inclusive. This conference will be a mix of small group sessions, speakers, and roundtables to create ideas and build collaborations. We envision attendees and key stakeholders working together to develop innovative, novel ideas and tangible products (i.e., white papers, consensus reports, identify big questions and gaps, etc.).

This conference is sponsored by an NSF grant and is thus free of charge. To register and view our schedule, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/stem/whynotmestem/index.php.



Due to the conference goals and interactive nature of this conference, in-person participation is limited. Therefore, registration is first-come, first-serve. Once you register, please wait for a conformation email that your registration has been processed and approved. The registration deadline is April 15, 2022.





