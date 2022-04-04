TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register to plant at Arbor Day! Deadline approaching FAST!
Arbor Day is a Texas Tech planting tradition taking place on April 29th! Join your fellow Red Raiders in planting by signing up at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/activities/arborday.php today! Student organizations, faculty, and staff are welcome to sign up as group planters. We will have games, activities, food, t-shirts, and live entertainment available for students with TTU ID.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab
Posted:
4/4/2022

Originator:
Michelle Morris

Email:
michelle.morris@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities


