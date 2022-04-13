Global Health Heroes

Speaker: Patti Patterson, MD, MPH, Professor, Department of Pediatrics, TTUHSC School of Medicine

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom (REGISTER HERE!)

During this presentation, Dr. Patti Patterson will offer a personal look at 30 years of global health involvement and the stories of courage and vision she has encountered on that journey.



Dr. Patti Patterson is Professor of Pediatrics, Public Health and Medical Education, and the Director of Child Abuse Pediatrics at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She has participated in almost 60 global health trips to Central and South America, Eastern Europe, Mexico and Africa.









This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.





For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health , email globalhealth@ttuhsc , or call 806-743-2901.







