Open tryouts for the Goin' Band Colorguard will take place on Saturday, April 30, at the TTU Rec Center. Although not required, prior colorguard experience is helpful. Students selected for the colorguard will be members of the Goin' Band from Raiderland spinning flags during pregame and/or halftime at home and select away football games. Visit the Texas Tech Colorguard Facebook page for more details: https://www.facebook.com/TexasTechColorguard.

4/1/2022



Joel Pagan



joel.pagan@ttu.edu



School of Music



Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2022



TTU Rec Center



