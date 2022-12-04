Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop
The Office of International Affairs will be hosting a Fulbright Scholar Grant Writing Workshop for faculty and staff/administrators (via zoom) on May 19th 1pm-2pm.
The workshop will cover information on:
- Grant Proposal: identifying awards, contacting potential hosts, application requirements and components
- Review Criteria: what do reviewers look for?, short/long-term impact, cultural exchange
- TTU Resources
Interested faculty and professionals are encouraged to register at (use Google Chrome or Firefox): https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMudOygpjstEt2WWQRs4Zu1m3TmLH0OhrjP
For more information and/or questions contact the TTU Fulbright Faculty Liaisons: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu and J.salazar-bravo@ttu.edu
The Fulbright application process for students (undergraduates and graduates) is housed under the Office of Prestigious External Student Awards (PESA). Please contact The Director of the PESA Wendoli Flores at wendoli.flores@ttu.edu to get more information about the application process and resources for students.