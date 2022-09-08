Calling all incoming college students to Lubbock, Texas. If you are a new or transferring student to Texas Tech University, Lubbock Christian University, or South Plains College, Foundation Retreat is for you. We are all about fun activities, exciting theme nights, deep relationships and discussing the Gospel.

Foundation is a 4 day camp designed and committed to connect YOU to communities, organizations, and friends right before the semester starts.

For 16 years, Foundation Retreat has been connecting incoming students with people and resources to get plugged into the Christian community in Lubbock, TX. The Foundation Retreat Staff strives to bring honor and glory to our Father in everything we do before, during, and after camp. As a parachurch ministry, we are able to bring people together who are passionately committed to the Gospel. We get to show incoming freshmen and transfer students their first glimpse of the body of Christ in Lubbock. We provide a place for spiritual growth for campers to see God’s influence and everything we do points solely back to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.