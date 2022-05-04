TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
A Faculty Voice in Defense of Academic Freedom

Texas Tech AAUP (American Association of University Professors) presents A Faculty Voice in Defense of Academic Freedom.

In this session, panelists will discuss AAUP tenets of tenure, shared governance, and advocacy on the university campus in the 21st century. They also will share information about Texas Tech’s AAUP chapter and its impact on faculty well-being as well as the benefits of getting involved.

Panelists: Tatiana Mann, Andrew Martin (School of Art), Gad Perry (Department of Natural Resources Management), Michael Ryan (Area of Management), and Kim Walker (School of Music)
Posted:
4/4/2022

Originator:
Kirsten Cook

Email:
kirsten.cook@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 4/5/2022

Location:
Rawls College Fireplace Room

Categories