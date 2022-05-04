Texas Tech AAUP (American Association of University Professors) presents A Faculty Voice in Defense of Academic Freedom.

In this session, panelists will discuss AAUP tenets of tenure, shared governance, and advocacy on the university campus in the 21st century. They also will share information about Texas Tech’s AAUP chapter and its impact on faculty well-being as well as the benefits of getting involved.

Panelists: Tatiana Mann, Andrew Martin (School of Art), Gad Perry (Department of Natural Resources Management), Michael Ryan (Area of Management), and Kim Walker (School of Music)