The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the awarding of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus.

Those scholarships are:

Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship

Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech.

Amount: $500

Bidal Aguero Endowed Scholarship

Named after Lubbock civil rights leader Bidal Aguero, publisher of El Editor, the oldest-running Hispanic newspaper in Texas.

Amount: $500

Diversity Success Scholarship

Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Amount: $1,000

All scholarships are for TTU students only.

Deadline is Friday, April 29 at 5:00PM CST.

For eligibility requirements for each scholarship, visit https://bit.ly/3qvHClK.

For questions, contact paul.ruiz@ttu.edu.