APPLY FOR THE INSTITUTIONAL DIVERSITY UNDERGRADUATE & GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS!

The TTU Office of Institutional Diversity oversees the awarding of scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for their involvement in diversity and inclusion activities on and off-campus.

 

Those scholarships are:

 

Multicultural Faculty and Staff Association Endowed Scholarship

Intended to promote the retention of deserving students at Texas Tech.

Amount: $500

 

Bidal Aguero Endowed Scholarship

Named after Lubbock civil rights leader Bidal Aguero, publisher of El Editor, the oldest-running Hispanic newspaper in Texas.

Amount: $500

 

Diversity Success Scholarship

Designated to be awarded to full-time, undergraduate students who have a record of academic excellence and a demonstrable interest in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Amount: $1,000

 

All scholarships are for TTU students only.

 

Deadline is Friday, April 29 at 5:00PM CST.

 

For eligibility requirements for each scholarship, visit https://bit.ly/3qvHClK.

 

For questions, contact paul.ruiz@ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
4/28/2022

Originator:
Amanda Salazar

Email:
Amanda.C.Salazar@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity


