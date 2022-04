Monday: Steak Salad $7.99

Tuesday: Chicken Quesadilla with chips & queso $7.99

Wednesday: Bacon cheeseburger with fries or tots & a drink $8.99

Thursday: Fajita tacos with chips & queso $9.99

Friday: Meatball sub with fries or tots & a drink $9.99 After 2 PM: Milkshakes! $2.99 Posted:

4/4/2022



Originator:

Kiersten Atkinson



Email:

Kiersten.Atkinson@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





