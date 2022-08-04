Please mark your calendars to attend the upcoming events organized by Céfiro, the Spanish & Portuguese Graduate Student Organization, for its 23rd Annual Conference “Powerful Heritages: Cultural, Literary and Linguistics Reflections on Periphery and Globalization” (April 8-9, 2022). You can find more information and RSVP for the event at https://cefiro2022.weebly.com/ https://cefiro2022.weebly.com/ . The keynote speakers will be streamed through Facebook Live, so please follow us on social media and share this information with friends, students, and colleagues. Here are the main events at a glance. Our conference will be held in a hybrid format, which means that all the presentations will be shared through Zoom. The Zoom information can be found in the PDF on our website

Friday, April 8th — Conference panels from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm (See the conference program) Keynote address # 1 (4:30-6:00 pm) “Unearthing Lost Voices of the Southwest: Revealing History through the Public Humanities." Dr. Anna Nogar, The University of New Mexico CMLL Room 105 Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures Building



Saturday, April 9th — Conference panels from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm (See the conference program) Keynote address # 2 (4:30-6:00 pm) “Language Awareness & Linguistic Activism in Bolivia: How Afro-Yungueño May Become a ‘Language’” Dr. Sandro Sessarego, The University of Texas at Austin Escondido Theater (001) in the Student Union Building (SUB) Basement

******All the events for this conference would not be possible without the generous support of CMLL, the Charles B. Qualia Endowment, the College of Arts & Sciences, and the Texas Tech Graduate School.******



