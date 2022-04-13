Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Raider Floral & Events team has the perfect gift to honor that special woman in your life.
Raider Floral & Events will have a special Mother's Day Spring mix and perennials potted in a 10" garden dish for $27.00 plus tax.
To order, visit: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20210_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=1541&SINGLESTORE=true
Orders can also be made by calling 742-4OPS (4677).
Check or Money Order made payable to Texas Tech University.
If paid by Money Oder, Cash or Check add 8.25% for tax.
Send payment to Grounds Box 43144.
No maintenance included.
Lubbock campus deliveries ONLY.
No exchanges. ALL SALES FINAL!
Last Day to Order: April 29, 2022
Orders must be paid by: May 3, 2022
Delivery Dates: May 6, 2022