Aziza Abdieva will be presenting her thesis exhibition, Human Being and Being a Human, from April 24th through April 25th at the CASP 5&J Gallery, CASP (Charles Adams Studio Project) 1104 5th Street, Lubbock, TX. A reception for the opening of the exhibition will be held at the CASP 5&J Gallery, April 22nd from 8:00 - 10:00 pm.





Abdieva’s exhibition, Human Being and Being a Human, is about the exploration of humanness through human interaction and a journey towards being. In Abdieva’s art practice she expresses internal feelings and issues by representing them through external physical forms like the human. Aziza's work is about exploration of humanness through human interaction. Through her art she expresses internal feelings and issues by representing them through external physical forms, like the human body. Her exhibition explores themes about our journey towards being.

Aziza Abdieva was born in Kyrgyzstan. She traveled to Turkey to study for her bachelor’s degree in communication and design at Bilkent University. Away from her home country she first started asking questions like what does it mean to be a human? Such fundamental questions arose when she was trying to find her place in this world. Later, she was invited to study at Texas Tech University where she pursued her MFA degree in photography. She took this as an opportunity to explore the idea of humanness and find her answers while thousands of kilometers and many continents apart from her home country. Aziza's MFA show is about the exploration of humanness through human interaction. She explores her ideas through different mediums like photography, sculpture, jewelry, and video. Through her art, she expresses internal feelings and issues by representing them through external physical forms, like the human body. Abdieva’s area of specialization is photography, and other emphases include exploring her ideas through photography, videography, jewelry, and sculpture.