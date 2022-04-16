The Ferryman's Chaos Engine: Approaching Apocalyptic Realism

April 18th – 30th 2022

Texas Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery, 1108 5th St Lubbock, TX 79401

Reception: April 16th 7 – 9 pm, Center Pivot Gallery, At’l Do Farms, 6323 FM1294, Lubbock, TX 79415

The Ferryman's Chaos Engine: Approaching Apocalyptic Realism is a two-part exhibition, performative film screening, and lecture series that explores themes of survival and worldbuilding in science fiction and apocalyptic cinema. The exhibition opens April 16th at Center Pivot Gallery and continues at the TTU Satellite Gallery starting April 18th incorporating a lecture series correlated to the exhibition hosted by Breidenbach. The lectures are positioned in themes in a world that has already ended. The Ferryman roots out possible futures, lessons, and tools for moving the audience through the trauma of the end of the world. Over the course of two weeks (Monday - Friday), the screening and lecture series will feature an intensive look at 10 films, teaching the audience how to recognize and extrapolate ideas which will be useful to their daily lives and help to rebuild a more equitable and stable society.

Ian Breidenbach is an artist and curator from Forest, OH. In 2009, he obtained a BFA in Video Art and Film Studies from Wright State University in Dayton, OH. In 2012, he opened The Neon Heater Art Gallery in Findlay, OH. As the curator of the Neon Heater, he has worked with over 400 artists and over 100 exhibitions, including the 2018-2019 curatorial project The Temperature, a series of 25 exhibitions at Artist Run spaces around the country which took the temperature of the art world and socio-political climate. He received the Palmer Scholarship from the Toledo Art Museum in 2018 to conduct national research on Artist-Run Galleries and community investment. Along with his partner Emily Jay, and curators Nicholaus Arnold and Ashley Jonas, he was awarded a sizable grant from Dayton Ohio Culture Works for Futures: a National Artist-Run Symposium to be held in May of 2022. Recent exhibitions include his curation of Prisoner's Palace at Trestle Gallery, Brooklyn, NY, and upcoming exhibitions at Georgia Southwestern University and The Cincinnati Contemporary Art Center.