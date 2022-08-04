|
Work for the best place on campus and have fun doing it. Summer Sports Camp Counselors are needed and wanted for the Month of June and a few weeks in July. This is only a morning commitment, so your afternoons and evenings are free. 7:30am-12:30pm Mon-Friday. You get your weekends and evenings free! Make a child's summer memorable by being the role model that they need this summer!
|Posted:
4/8/2022
Originator:
Jared McCauley
Email:
JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu
Department:
University Recreation Student Fees
Categories