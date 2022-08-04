TTU HomeTechAnnounce

UREC Summer Sports Camp Counselors Wanted!
Work for the best place on campus and have fun doing it.  Summer Sports Camp Counselors are needed and wanted for the Month of June and a few weeks in July.  This is only a morning commitment, so your afternoons and evenings are free.  7:30am-12:30pm Mon-Friday.  You get your weekends and evenings free! Make a child's summer memorable by being the role model that they need this summer!
4/8/2022

Jared McCauley

JARED.MCCAULEY@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


