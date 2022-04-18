Different organizations, one same mission: To reach out and support patients within our Lubbock community! JCO is proud to announce that we will be hosting a guest speaker, Tim Siegel, on April 18th at 7:00pm in the Mesa Room at the SUB! Mr. Siegel is the founder of Team Luke Hope for Minds and served as a former Texas Tech coach! Siegel founded his nonprofit to raise awareness and construct a support system for children with head injuries and their families. He will be speaking on the importance of community support in healing when in a hospital setting and is being kind enough to celebrate the legacy of Luke Siegel on his birthday! We hope to see you all there, and please spread the word to other organizations and the Texas Tech community, we would love to have as many people as possible in attendance!

