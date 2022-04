JoyCentric Organization's mission is to reach out to and support all oncology patients.

Officer applications for JCO positions have officially opened! If you would like to run for an officer position for JCO's board, please fill out the form below by 4/23 at 11:59pm, and we look forward to meeting with y'all soon!





https://forms.gle/wmj2FzzsN8n3tTzK6









This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.