TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Creating Instagram Reels and TikToks
 In this training, learn how to record Reels and TikToks for you and your business. This is a hands-on training so be prepared to use Instagram and TikTok on your phone.

When: April 21, 2022 
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Online via Zoom

Please join us via Zoom for this webinar:
https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcucuurrD8oGtck3hc4uDnRnzWy4hS7rWWz

PLEASE DO NOT SHARE THIS DIRECT ZOOM LINK WITH ANYONE ELSE.

To share with a colleague or friend, please ask them to register at https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15786

Thank you!

 

You may also be interested in the following webinars:

Social eCommerce Series

For more training events offered by Northwest Texas SBDC, please visit https://www.sbdctraining.com
Posted:
4/15/2022

Originator:
Ashlie Wilkinson

Email:
Ashlie.Wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 4/21/2022

Location:
Online

Categories