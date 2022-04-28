TTU HomeTechAnnounce

 In this webinar, we will look at strategies to find and hire motivated candidates and explore the psychology behind what keeps employees at a job (hint: it’s not money).
 
When: April 28, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Online via Zoom


 

Please join us on Zoom for this webinar at:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArcOCqpzgvH9we4DSzU0klKGV4Le6telE6

PLEASE DO NOT SHARE THIS DIRECT ZOOM LINK WITH ANYONE ELSE.

To share with a colleague or friend, please ask them to register at https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15791

Thank you!

 For more training events offered by Northwest Texas SBDC, please visit https://www.sbdctraining.com
Posted:
4/22/2022

Originator:
Ashlie Wilkinson

Email:
Ashlie.Wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 2:00 AM - 3:00 AM
Event Date: 4/28/2022

Location:
Online

