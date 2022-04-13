The United Supermarkets Arena is hosting the Harlem Globetrotters!!





The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show.





Want a chance to get on the basketball court?!

Upgrade your experience and purchase a Magic Pass!





This is your chance to show that you've got GAME. Bring the fam and join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court before the game to shoot some hoops, show your skills, and get autographs and photos! The one-of-a-kind 30-minute pre-show, "Magic Pass," begins 90 minutes before tip-off and will create memories you'll never forget. All customers must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry. Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on the court.