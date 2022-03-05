Finance and Administration

Tomorrow, May 3rd, at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.



Join us in celebrating business connections that are out of this world at our Space themed Small Business Expo! Admittance, Parking, and Breakfast are all FREE! Don't miss your chance to network with some of your local and contracted vendors!





Procurement Services Attendees will have multiple opportunities to win exciting door prizes, such as a free Southwest Airline round trip epass! Don't forget to bring your business cards for the express check-in line! For more information, please visit: https://apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/smallbusinessexpo/ Thank you!Procurement Services Posted:

5/2/2022



Originator:

Chris Gerik



Email:

Chris.Gerik@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 5/3/2022



Location:

Frazier Alumni Pavilion



