Finance and Administration
Small Business Expo 2022
Tomorrow, May 3rd, at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Join us in celebrating business connections that are out of this world at our Space themed Small Business Expo! Admittance, Parking, and Breakfast are all FREE! Don't miss your chance to network with some of your local and contracted vendors!
Attendees will have multiple opportunities to win exciting door prizes, such as a free Southwest Airline round trip epass! Don't forget to bring your business cards for the express check-in line! For more information, please visit: https://apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/smallbusinessexpo/
Thank you!
Procurement Services