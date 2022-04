The Student Union Building needs to hire several students for our Maintenance Crew. This job includes physical labor and some heavy lifting. This position works behind the scenes to keep the SUB running smoothly: painting, changing lightbulbs, moving furniture, and more. 20 hours per week during regular business hours Monday-Friday.

Find full job description and application at www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php

Follow us @TTUSUB on Facebook Instagram and Twitter Email sub.jobs@ttu.edu for more information. Posted:

4/11/2022



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





