Risk Research

CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 6:R isk Research

 

Presenter: 

Dr. Eugene W. Wang

Associate Professor

Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies

 

Overview: 

In this brown bag session, Dr. Wang will discuss his research on risk of harm to others. He will focus primarily on how we define and assess "risk" of harm to others, and finish by research on how we evaluate programs designed to reduce that risk.


 

REGISTER NOW and join the conversation! If you have any questions about CARR or this activity, please email Nephtaly Joel Botor (CARR Manager). 


UPCOMING SCHEDULES: 

 

The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is 

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via?Zoom. 


The topics for the Spring semester are as follows: 

March 28: Spirituality and Health 

April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care

April 11: Risk Research 

April 25: Translational Research 

May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment 

May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus 

Posted:
4/8/2022

Originator:
Dmitra Kentera

Email:
dkentera@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2022

Location:
Human Sciences Bldg Rm 220 or on Zoom

