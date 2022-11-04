CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 6:R isk Research
Associate Professor
Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies
In this brown bag session, Dr. Wang will discuss his research on risk of harm to others. He will focus primarily on how we define and assess "risk" of harm to others, and finish by research on how we evaluate programs designed to reduce that risk.
The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is
FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via?Zoom.
The topics for the Spring semester are as follows:
March 28: Spirituality and Health
April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care
April 25: Translational Research
May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment
May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus