CARR BROWN BAG SESSION 6:R isk Research Presenter: Dr. Eugene W. Wang Associate Professor Addictive Disorders and Recovery Studies Overview: In this brown bag session, Dr. Wang will discuss his research on risk of harm to others. He will focus primarily on how we define and assess "risk" of harm to others, and finish by research on how we evaluate programs designed to reduce that risk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULES: The Center for Addiction Recovery Research Brown Bag Series for Spring semester is FREE AND OPEN TO ALL and takes place every Monday, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Human Sciences Building Room 220. Participants can also join via?Zoom.

The topics for the Spring semester are as follows: March 28: Spirituality and Health April 4: Caregiving Through Substance Use Disorders: Unique Strains Associated with Providing Care April 11: Risk Research April 25: Translational Research May 2: Medication-Assisted Treatment May 9: Diversity Issues in Addiction and Recovery: SOGI Microaggression in Focus Posted:

